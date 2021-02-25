“Pricey.M” Premiere Delayed Following Allegations Against Park Hye Soo

The premiere of KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Pricey.M” has been delayed following the latest controversy surrounding lead actress Park Hye Soo.

On February 24, the drama’s manufacturing group launched an announcement to announce that the drama’s premiere, initially scheduled for February 26, had been delayed because of a difficulty surrounding one of many solid members in addition to to enhance the standard of the drama.

Park Hye Soo has not too long ago been accused of being a perpetrator of college violence. Park Hye Soo’s company denied the accusations and introduced their plans to take authorized motion towards malicious slander.

The manufacturing group’s full assertion reads as follows:

Good day, that is the manufacturing group for KBS’s Friday drama “Pricey.M.” We ask for the understanding of viewers who’ve been ready for “Pricey.M.” To be able to completely study the latest subject surrounding one of many “Pricey.M” solid members and to make sure a high-quality launch, we now have determined to delay the premiere that was initially scheduled for February 26. We’ll announce the brand new schedule for the press convention and premiere at a later date.

