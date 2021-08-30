Pricey Megha Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Dear Megha Movie

Dear Megha is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 3 September 2021. It is composed of Megha Akash, Pavitra Lokesh inside the cast.

Tale

The plot revolves around the lives of 2 other folks. Problems take a turn as they pass paths. Will they be able to uncover actual love in existence?

Dear Megha Forged

  • Pavitra Lokesh
  • Chakrapani Ananda
  • Megha Akash
  • Adith Arun
  • Arjun Somayajula

Director: Sushanth Reddy
Taste: Drama, Romance
Language: Telugu
Release Date: 3 September 2021

Trailer

However to be introduced

