Pricey Megha Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Dear Megha is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 3 September 2021. It is composed of Megha Akash, Pavitra Lokesh inside the cast.
Tale
The plot revolves around the lives of 2 other folks. Problems take a turn as they pass paths. Will they be able to uncover actual love in existence?
Dear Megha Forged
- Pavitra Lokesh
- Chakrapani Ananda
- Megha Akash
- Adith Arun
- Arjun Somayajula
Director: Sushanth Reddy
Taste: Drama, Romance
Language: Telugu
Release Date: 3 September 2021
Trailer
However to be introduced