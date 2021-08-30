Pricey Megha Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Dear Megha is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 3 September 2021. It is composed of Megha Akash, Pavitra Lokesh inside the cast.

Tale

The plot revolves around the lives of 2 other folks. Problems take a turn as they pass paths. Will they be able to uncover actual love in existence?

Dear Megha Forged

Pavitra Lokesh

Chakrapani Ananda

Megha Akash

Adith Arun

Arjun Somayajula

Director: Sushanth Reddy

Taste: Drama, Romance

Language: Telugu

Release Date: 3 September 2021

Trailer

However to be introduced