Pride of Britain Awards 2020 | When is the ceremony on TV?

This yr marks 21 years of the Pride of Britain Awards, which return this weekend to have fun one other extraordinary group of individuals whose efforts have made the world a greater place.

Whereas the ceremony often takes place at London’s Grosvenor, this yr’s present is set to look very totally different because of the ongoing pandemic, with most of the awards having been pre-recorded forward of the broadcast.

With so many individuals having spent the lockdown serving to others in want, Pride of Britain has many awards to provide away, with Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford amongst these set to obtain honours.

Right here’s every little thing that you must find out about the Pride of Britain Awards 2020.

When is the Pride of Britain Awards 2020?

The Pride of Britain Awards will happen on Sunday 1st November – you’ll be capable of watch the ceremony at 9pm on ITV.

Who will host the Pride of Britain Awards 2020?



Getty



This yr’s ceremony can be hosted as soon as once more by former Countdown statistician Carol Vorderman.

The tv persona, who since Countdown has appeared on Lorraine, Free Ladies and I’m A Movie star Get Me Out of Right here, has been internet hosting the Pride of Britain Awards since the first ceremony was held in 1999.

What is the Pride of Britain Awards?

Airing on ITV since 2000, The Pride of Britain Awards is an occasion which celebrates the achievements of “really exceptional individuals who make our world a greater place”.

On account of COVID-19, there received’t be a ceremony this yr, nonetheless particular visitors and well-known faces will nonetheless function all through the present to congratulate the winners.

Who has been nominated this yr?

Whereas most the awards can be introduced on the evening, Captain Sir Tom Moore was awarded a particular Day by day Mirror Pride of Britain Award stay on Good Morning Britain in a shock which noticed Dame Julie Walters, Michael Sheen, Sir David Jason, Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane and Joe Root congratulate the 100-year-old veteran.

The previous British Military officer was celebrated for elevating £27 million for NHS Charities Collectively by strolling 100 laps of his backyard in Bedfordshire.

On the evening, we’re additionally anticipating to see the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, who’ve filmed a section for the award present with Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway, thanking NHS employees at St Bartholomew’s in London for his or her arduous work throughout the pandemic.

Footballer Marcus Rashford can even obtain a Pride of Britain award this yr to have fun his marketing campaign to increase free faculty meals over the summer time, with varied different members of the public can even be commemorated for his or her valiant efforts.

The Pride of Britain Awards air on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 1st November. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.