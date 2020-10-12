Priest Murder Case: Rajasthan Government directs CID-CB to investigate priest’s murder case

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed the CID-CB to investigate the murder of the temple priest. Gehlot has instructed to get the entire case investigated under the supervision of CID-CB Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma. Also Read – Rajasthan: The funeral of the deceased priest, the government will provide help and job of 10 lakh rupees

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that it was condemnable that the BJP tried to make the tragic incident of Bukna village of Sapotra in the land dispute between two families a form of caste hatred between Meena and Vaishnav society. This has undermined the image of Rajasthan unnecessarily. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Priests’ family refused funeral, placed before Gehlot government

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the incident was not an ethnic conflict, nor a pre-planned episode. It was a quarrel between the two families over possession of a piece of land, which turned into a heartbreaking event. Also Read – Rajasthan: 6 Dabangs burnt priest with petrol, Chief Minister said – the culprits will not be spared

He said that a day before this incident, on October 6, a panchayat of the people of the village was also held in this land dispute, in which Meena community people had a lot of importance. Meena Samaj and others were with the priest Babulal Vaishnav and majority Panchayat of Meena Samaj had given their consent in respect of land in favor of Babulal Vaishnav and Radhagopalji temple.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress Government has always strived to protect the interests of the priests on the lands under the temple. In 1991, the then BJP government issued an order directing the removal of the names of priests from the revenue records on the lands of temple pardon. At the same time, whether the Congress was in government or in opposition, it always advocated the interests of the priests in relation to the land of the temple.

It is noteworthy that in the land dispute, the priest Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire on Wednesday, who died in the SMS hospital here on Thursday. It is alleged that people trying to occupy the cultivated land near the temple had set the priest on fire by spraying petrol.