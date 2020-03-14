General News

Primaries to go ahead in U.S. next week despite coronavirus: officials

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read




36 minutes in the past
Information Articles

The four states defending their primaries on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — said in a joint commentary they’d proceed with their contests while taking steps to make certain public safety.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment