Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna to twelve avid gamers together with Manpreet Singh, Arjun Award to 35 together with Shikhar Dhawan, see complete record

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medalist Indian males’s hockey group captain Manpreet Singh used to be on Tuesday integrated within the record of Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardees, taking this 12 months’s choice of winners of the rustic’s best possible wearing award to twelve and 35 to Arjuna. Award might be awarded. The award rite might be hung on November 13 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Additionally Learn – Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: 11 athletes together with Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj nominated for Khel Ratna Award

Manpreet’s title used to be previous advisable for the Arjuna Award, however now he has joined the record of Khel Ratna recipients at the side of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the second one hockey participant. Additionally Learn – BCCI is disenchanted with Workforce India’s captain Virat Kohli and trainer Ravi Shastri

Different sportspersons who won the Khel Ratna come with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya. Feminine cricketer Mithali Raj has additionally been decided on for the Khel Ratna Award. Lots of the Arjuna awardees are silver medalists in Paralympic Video games. Those come with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India hoisted the flag on ‘Sports activities Day’, avid gamers created historical past in Tokyo

The record of award profitable avid gamers is as follows:

Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award:

1. Neeraj Chopra (Athletics),

2. Ravi Kumar (Wrestling),

3. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing),

4. PR Sreejesh (Hockey),

5. Avani Lekhara (Para Capturing),

6. Sumit Antil (Para Athletics),

7. Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton),

8. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton),

9. Manish Narwal (Para Capturing),

10. Mithali Raj (Cricket),

11. Sunil Chhetri (Soccer),

12. Manpreet Singh (Hockey).

Arjuna Award:

1. Arpinder Singh (Athletics),

2. Simranjit Kaur (Boxing),

3. Shikhar Dhawan (Cricket),

4. CA Bhavani Devi (Fencing),

5. Monica (Hockey),

6. Vandana Kataria (Hockey),

7. Sandeep Narwal (Kabaddi),

8. Himani Uttam Parab (Mallakhamba),

9. Abhishek Verma (Capturing),

10 Ankita Raina (tennis),

11. Deepak Poonia (Wrestling),

12. Dilpreet Singh (Hockey),

13. Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey),

14. Rupinder Buddy Singh (Hockey),

15. Surendra Kumar (Hockey),

16. Amit Rohidas (Hockey),

17. Birendra Lakra (Hockey),

18. Sumit (Hockey),

19. Neelkant Sharma (Hockey),

20. Hardik Singh (Hockey),

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey),

22. Gurjant Singh (Hockey),

23. Mandeep Singh (Hockey),

24. Shamsher Singh (Hockey),

25. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Hockey),

26. Varun Kumar (Hockey),

27. Simranjit Singh (Hockey),

28. Yogesh Kathunia (Para Athletics),

29. Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics),

30. Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics),

31. Suhash Yathiraj (Para Badminton),

32. Sinharaj Adhana (Para Capturing),

33. Bhavna Patel (Para Desk Tennis),

34. Harvinder Singh (Para Archery)

35. Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics).

In keeping with the Sports activities Ministry, “The President of India will provide the awards to the awardees on November 13, 2021 (Saturday) from 4.30 pm onwards in a specifically arranged rite on the Durbar Corridor of Rashtrapati Bhavan.” The rite used to be held on-line remaining 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete of 10 coaches were decided on for the Dronacharya Award.

In Lifetime Fulfillment class, TP Osef (Athletics), Sarkar Talwar (Cricket), Sarpal Singh (Hockey), Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi) and Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming) were decided on for this award.

The winners within the common Dronacharya class are Radhakrishnan Nair P (Athletics), Sandhya Gurung (Boxing), Pritam Siwach (Hockey), Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Capturing) and Subramaniam Raman (Desk Tennis).

Sajjan Singh (Wrestling) at the side of former international and Asian champion boxers Lekha KC, Abhijit Kunte (Chess), Davinder Singh Garcha (Hockey) and Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi) were decided on for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Fulfillment .

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar: Manav Rachna Tutorial Establishment and Indian Oil Company Ltd. for promotion of sports activities via Company Social Accountability.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MACA) Trophy: Panjab College, Chandigarh.