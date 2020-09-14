Primary Wave Makes New Hires in Branding and Digital Marketing

The indie administration and publishing firm Primary Wave Music has introduced six new hires in its branding and digital advertising divisions, and additionally has promoted Mike Fordham to director of streaming and playlist advertising.

Becoming a member of as senior VP of name partnerships is Samira Qureshi, who involves Primary Wave from Disney and brings over 20 years of gross sales expertise. Lisa Fruggiero, a 15-year advertising government, joins as VP of name partnerships. Initially employed as a member of the digital staff, Sam Sklover lately moved into branding as artistic advertising supervisor and introduced in offers for Alice Cooper and Cypress Hill. Qureshi and Sklover are based mostly in Primary Wave’s New York workplace whereas Fruggiero will work from the corporate’s new Austin house; all three will report back to chief branding officer Jeffery Straughn.

“Our staff is operating on all pistons and the outcomes communicate for themselves,” Straughn mentioned. “I couldn’t be happier with each the chemistry and productiveness.”

Chief advertising officer Adam Lowenberg mentioned, “No different writer or administration firm in the world has constructed a staff that matches our advertising firepower. These appreciable additions will allow us to proceed being progressive and leaders in the publishing and administration house.” In latest months the brand new staffers have confirmed partnerships with manufacturers corresponding to Oakley Sun shades, SiriusXM, Keds, Pink Bull and extra.

The corporate’s digital staff has introduced in three new hires as properly. James Janocha joins as supervisor of digital advertising and has launched digital advertising campaigns for Cypress Hill, Alice Cooper, Godsmack and extra. Hadar Baron and Kasey Felix be a part of as digital advertising assistants. All three will likely be based mostly in the corporate’s New York workplace and will report back to Robert Dippold, Primary Wave’s Associate & President of Digital Technique.

Along with these new hires, Dippold promoted Mike Fordham to director of streaming and playlist advertising. “Mike has instantly made an influence since becoming a member of our staff and has shortly developed and executed various artistic advertising campaigns, leveraging varied DSP platforms in addition to serving to to revitalize songs and catalogs throughout streaming platforms,” Dippold mentioned.