‘Prime Chef’ (*18*) Shooting Season 18 in Oregon (TV Roundup)

In right now’s TV information roundup, BET introduced that “Sacrifice” has been picked up for 10 episodes following the identical characters as in the 2019 movie.

GREENLIGHTS

BET introduced that “Sacrifice,” the authorized thriller movie starring Paula Patton, has now been picked as much as sequence. The film launched in 2019 as the primary unique movie on the BET Plus streaming platform. Patton performs leisure lawyer Daniella Hernandez, and the 10-episode sequence will comply with her dealings with wealthy purchasers who are sometimes as much as no good. Different forged members embrace Marques Houston, James Trevena Brown, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland, and Nelson Bonilla.

PRODUCTION

Season 18 of “Prime Chef” will showcase Portland, Ore. in 2021. The announcement got here in partnership with Journey Portland and Journey Oregon. Padma Lakshmi will host the present, with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons stationed on the judges’ desk. The upcoming season will even a rotating judging and eating panel made up of all-star finalists and winners from prior “Prime Chef” seasons. The Bravo present is at present in manufacturing underneath NBCUniversal security tips in addition to native, state and federal orders.

EVENTS

Hulu will host a drive-in theater occasion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25. Every evening will function a movie, a drive-through haunted expertise and a care bundle for attendees. The primary evening will embrace the Los Angeles premiere of “Dangerous Hair,” whereas different showings embrace “Hocus Pocus,” “Books of Blood,” “Beetlejuice,” “I Know What You Did Final Summer time” and “Carrie” (1976). DJ D-Good will even carry out in the course of the Thursday and Sunday dates. Tickets can be found at Huluween.com, and every displaying is restricted to 150 vehicles.

LATE NIGHT

Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and BTS will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will function Mariah Carey and Rex Orange County. Colin Quinn, Kim Cattrall and Jeff Rosenstock shall be on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” and Dr. Jane Goodall shall be a visitor on “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah.”