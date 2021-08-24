Prime Courtroom restrains CBI pass judgement on from handing over verdict in Ram Rahim case, because of this

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana Prime Courtroom has restrained a distinct CBI pass judgement on in Haryana’s Panchkula from announcing the decision within the Ranjit Singh homicide case through which jailed Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim is an accused. This order has come at the petition of the sufferer’s son Jagseer Singh. The trial court docket had mounted August 26 for handing over the decision.Additionally Learn – Rape of a 14-year-old woman who got here for her father’s dialysis within the sanatorium, the accused took her to the basement.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan will now listen the topic within the Prime Courtroom on August 27. Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Ram Rahim, was once shot useless via 4 assailants in Kurukshetra on July 10, 2002, after he allegedly raised his voice towards the self-styled godman, who's recently lodged within the high-security Sunaria prison. . This prison is positioned in Rohtak, 250 km from the capital Chandigarh.

In August 2017, self-styled godman Ram Rahim was once sentenced to twenty years in jail for raping two girls. In January 2019, a distinct CBI court docket in Panchkula additionally sentenced him and 3 others to existence imprisonment for the homicide of a journalist 16 years in the past.