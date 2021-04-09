‘Prime Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and More Delayed

Paramount has delayed the discharge dates for a number of main movies, together with “Prime Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Dungeons & Dragons” and extra.

In complete, 10 movies had their launch dates shuffled, with three of them starring Tom Cruise.

“Prime Gun: Maverick” is flying to November 19, 2021, from its earlier date of July 2, 2021. “Mission: Impossible 7,” which had its spot taken by “Prime Gun,” is getting pushed to subsequent 12 months, from November 19, 2021, to Might 27, 2022. Its sequel “Mission: Impossible 8,” initially dated for November 4, 2022, is shifting to July 7, 2023.

The “Dungeons & Dragons” film starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Web page has moved from Might 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

The fourth installment within the “Jackass” franchise has been delayed from September 3, 2021, to October 22, 2021.

The “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes” starring Henry Golding is the lone film to leap ahead. It would launch three months earlier on July 23, 2021, as an alternative of October 22, 2021.

4 beforehand undated motion pictures had been added to the discharge calendar. An untitled film in regards to the Bee Gees will bow on November 4, 2022; the following “Star Trek” movie will beam up on June 9, 2023; “The Shrinking of Treehorn” will launch on November 10, 2023; and an untitled movie starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Amid Paramount’s launch date shake-up, Common and Blumhouse moved up “The Eternally Purge,” the most recent within the horror franchise, one week from July 9, 2021, to July 2, 2021.

