Prime Matter will attend Gamescom with System Shock Remake, an unannounced RPG and more games

The conference will be held in the German city of Cologne and has already confirmed the presence of more than 500 companies.

In recent days, several companies have confirmed their attendance at the Gamescom 2022. This has left us with news about what Xbox, 505 Games and Ubisoft are preparing, although the list of companies that will travel to the German city of Cologne next month has just been expanded with the addition of Prime Matter, the publisher behind of long-awaited titles like System Shock Remake.

The new RPG will be a ‘really original and stylistic role-playing game’Although this is already good news for all players waiting for news about Prime Matter games, the publisher has already advanced some of the content that it will deal with at the fair. As you can already imagine, the aforementioned System Shock Remake will have a certain role, although the distributor will also talk about Gungrave GORE, The Last Oricru and a unannounced new RPG.

We don’t know much about this latest surprise, but from Prime Matter they share a first description: “A stylistic and really original role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic future metropolis”. To find out more about this game, we will have to wait for the publisher to make its presentation during Gamescom 2022, which will be held from August 24 to 28.

Focusing exclusively on the event, this will be a return to a format presential which was abandoned due to the ravages of the coronavirus. The fair faces the coming weeks with optimism, although it is important to note that it has already reported significant casualties such as those of Nintendo and PlayStation, which have decided opt out of this edition.

