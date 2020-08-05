Prime Minister did Lord Rama’s obeisance, PM participating in rituals for Bhoomi Poojan

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on Wednesday for the foundation stone of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He first offered prayers to Lord Hanuman after reaching Hanumangarhi and then reached Ram Janmabhoomi area and offered obeisance to Lord Rama. Also Read – Delhi NCR: Raised security, administration alert in view of Ram temple Bhoomipujan program

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta, Modi was presented a slap by the chief priest of the Hanumangarhi temple. Modi left for Ram Janmabhoomi area after offering prayers in the temple for some time. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed not only in the country but also abroad, people waved saffron in America

#Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla, performs ‘sashtang pranam’ (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site. pic.twitter.com/XA5Pg5Xed8 Also Read – PM Modi became the first Prime Minister to visit Ramjanmabhoomi, made these 3 records – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

On reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi, the Prime Minister bowed down to Lord Rama and planted a Parijat tree there. At this time, Modi is participating in the rituals for Bhoomi Pujan.