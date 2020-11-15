Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda, best wishes on the foundation day of Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Sunday paid tribute to him on Birsa Munda Jayanti. The PM said that his contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen. Apart from this, he also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on its foundation day. Also Read – Wife lost punishment for missing mobile so that humanity becomes ashamed

Salutations to Lord Birsa Munda Ji on his birth anniversary. He was the true messiah of the poor, who struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited and deprived. His contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen. pic.twitter.com/9trzSfygep – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

Modi tweeted and said, “Salutations to Lord Birsa Munda Ji on his birth anniversary. He was the true messiah of the poor, who struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited and deprived. His contribution in the freedom movement and his efforts for social harmony will always inspire the countrymen. ‘

Birsa Munda challenged the British rule and united the tribal community against him. He died just 25 years old. Jharkhand officially came into existence as a state in the year 2000 on the day of Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary.

My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people here happiness, prosperity and good health. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

On the foundation day of Jharkhand, the Prime Minister also congratulated the people of the state and tweeted, “My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people here happiness, prosperity and good health. ‘

All of us are paying tribute at his feet by celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, today, 15 November as Adivasi Pride Day in Madhya Pradesh. Come, take a pledge that we will all contribute our best in building the capable society and state and nation of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/Z20cSNYUpw – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 15, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also paid tribute to Birsa Munda. He tweeted, ‘Great tribal leader, freedom fighter, Lord Birsa Munda On his birth anniversary, he bowed down at his feet. The state and country will be proud for ages and years on the great hero who fought till the last breath of his life to protect water, forest, land and tribal identity.‘

