Prime Minister Modi wished former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh a happy birthday, tweeted and wrote …

September 26, 2020
Manmohan Singh Birthday: Former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh (Dr Manmohan Singh) is celebrating his 88th birthday today. Veterans of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have given best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Modi wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and wished him longevity and good health. Also Read – Happy Birthday Dr ManMohan Singh: There is no addition to this Ex PM of a country that speaks its words in less words, know

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘Dr. Happy birthday to Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to God for his longevity and good health. ‘

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Manmohan Singh on his birthday and said that the country is missing the Prime Minister with depth like Singh today. Rahul tweeted, ‘India misses a depth Prime Minister like Dr. Manmohan Singh. His honesty, humility and dedication are an inspiration to all of us. “The Congress leader said,” Happy birthday to him. “

Please tell that Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. He was born on 26 September 1932 in Punjab province of Pakistan before the partition of India. After Jawaharlal Nehru (about 17 years) and Indira Gandhi (about 11 years), Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country for the longest time. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who speaks his words in less words, is considered a veteran of economic affairs. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Dr. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission; Chairman of Reserve Bank of India; Prime Minister’s Advisor; Has also served as the Chairman of the University Grants Commission. He was the Finance Minister of the country from 1991 to 1996 and he formulated a wide-ranging policy for economic reforms. In 1987, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honor.

