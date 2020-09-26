Prime Minister Modi wished former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh a happy birthday, tweeted and wrote …

Manmohan Singh Birthday: Former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh (Dr Manmohan Singh) is celebrating his 88th birthday today. Veterans of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have given best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Modi wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and wished him longevity and good health. Also Read – Happy Birthday Dr ManMohan Singh: There is no addition to this Ex PM of a country that speaks its words in less words, know

Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi has digital dialogue with farmers, said – no trust in Modi government – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020 Also Read – On the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam, other leaders including the PM expressed condolences – will always be in memories with unmatched music

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘Dr. Happy birthday to Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to God for his longevity and good health. ‘

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Manmohan Singh on his birthday and said that the country is missing the Prime Minister with depth like Singh today. Rahul tweeted, ‘India misses a depth Prime Minister like Dr. Manmohan Singh. His honesty, humility and dedication are an inspiration to all of us. “The Congress leader said,” Happy birthday to him. “

Please tell that Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. He was born on 26 September 1932 in Punjab province of Pakistan before the partition of India. After Jawaharlal Nehru (about 17 years) and Indira Gandhi (about 11 years), Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country for the longest time. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who speaks his words in less words, is considered a veteran of economic affairs. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Dr. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission; Chairman of Reserve Bank of India; Prime Minister’s Advisor; Has also served as the Chairman of the University Grants Commission. He was the Finance Minister of the country from 1991 to 1996 and he formulated a wide-ranging policy for economic reforms. In 1987, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honor.