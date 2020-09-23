Prime Minister Modi’s meeting today with Chief Ministers of 7 states including Delhi, UP, Maharashtra regarding Corona crisis

PM CM’s Meet: Coronavirus News In Hindi is wreaking havoc in the country. In India, 56 lakh people are infected with Corona, while so far, about 90 thousand people have become victims of this deadly virus. Every day about 80-90 thousand new cases of uncontrolled corona are reported in the country. In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will meet with Chief Ministers of seven states and union territories including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on the issue of Corona crisis and review the current situation of these states. Please tell that 63% of Corona’s active cases are in these seven states. Also Read – These seven states severely affected by Corona, PM Modi to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers

According to an official statement, apart from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will also attend this meeting. 65.5 percent of the total confirmed cases of corona and 77 percent of total deaths in the country are also from these states and union territories.

The statement said, "Punjab and Delhi, along with the other five states, have recorded a sharp increase in the total number of cases recently. The death toll in Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi has also increased significantly. The death rate in these states is more than two percent, which is a high average of the death rate. Except Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their confirmed rates of infection are higher than the national average of 8.52 percent. '

The statement said that the central government, with the effective cooperation and close coordination of the states and union territories, is leading the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic. The central government is continuously helping to increase their healthcare and medical infrastructure. The clinical management capabilities of doctors operating ICUs have been substantially improved through e-ICU tele-consultations done by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi.

The statement said that a high level of review with states and union territories has ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in hospitals and Kovid health facilities. The Central Government is regularly appointing various parties to assist the States and Union Territories and for the management, monitoring, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases. These central teams guide the local authorities to provide timely diagnosis and effectively manage the challenges related to necessary action.

