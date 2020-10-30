Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel ‘Jungle Safari’, seen playing PM with parrots

PM Modi inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park Jungle Safari Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardar Patel Zoological Park at Kevadia in Narmada district. It is known as Jungle Safari. Sardar Patel Zoological Park “Jungle Safari” is located near the “Statue of Unity”, a 182 meter tall statue of the “Iron Man” of India. Also Read – Indian Army led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fear in Pakistan: BJP

After inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park 'Jungle Safari', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited it. During this time, the PM also visited the bird house of Sardar Patel Zoological Park located in Kevadia in Narmada district. Here the Prime Minister was seen playing with parrots. The Prime Minister placed two parrots on his hands and kept watching them for a long time.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the aviary of the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, Narmada district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Arogya Forest, Ekta Mall and Nutritious Park for Children near the “Statue of Unity” at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat. In Arogya forest, 15 acres of plants with medicinal properties have been planted. It has five lakh trees of 380 species. It was developed keeping Yoga and Ayurveda in mind.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Gujarat today on a two-day tour, first paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his musician brother Mahesh Kanodia in Gandhinagar.

From here the Prime Minister reached Kevadia and inaugurated the Arogya Van. He also observed this with Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Ekta Mall. The mall showcases India’s existing handicrafts and traditional products. Products from all over the country are displayed here.