Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to save his image in a dispute with China: Rahul Gandhi

new Delhi: In the backdrop of the deadlock with China in Ladakh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday that Beijing was attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '56-inch image 'to pressure him and that the Prime Minister also came under pressure Trying to save. He also questioned whether Prime Minister Modi will clarify that he is not worried about his image and he accepts the Chinese challenge?

Gandhi released a video about the current deadlock with China, saying, "This is not a simple border dispute." My concern is that the Chinese are sitting in our area today. The question is: what is China's strategic strategy? The Chinese do not take any step without strategic thinking. "

The Congress leader said, "China has a map of the world in mind, which it is trying to shape according to itself. Under the same Gwadar comes, in that comes the belt and road. This is an attempt to reconstruct this earth. So when you think of the Chinese, you have to understand at what level they are thinking. "

Rahul Gandhi said, “Whether it is Galvan, Demchok or Pengong Lake, their intention is to strengthen their position. They are upset with our road, they want to make our highway redundant. They are thinking of doing something in Kashmir along with Pakistan. “According to him, this is not just a simple border dispute, but it is a planned border dispute, which is aimed at putting pressure on the Indian Prime Minister.

The Congress leader said, “The Chinese are thinking about creating pressure in a particular way. They are attacking his image. They understand that in order for Narendra Modi to become an effective leader, it will be necessary to protect his 56-inch image to remain as a politician. This is the real place where China is attacking. “

He claimed, “They are basically telling Narendra Modi ji that if you do not do what China wants, then they will destroy the image of Narendra Modi with a strong leader.” He questioned, “Narendra How will Modi react? Will he face them? Will he accept the challenge? Will he say that I am the Prime Minister of India, I do not worry about my image, I will fight you or he will put arms in front of him? “

Gandhi said, “The concern is that the Prime Minister has come under pressure. Today the Chinese are sitting in our area and the Prime Minister is openly saying that he is not sitting. This makes me think that he (Prime Minister) is worried about his image and is trying to save his image. “He claimed,” If the Prime Minister gives the Chinese a chance to understand that they are cluttered in the concern of the image If it can be taken, then the Indian Prime Minister will not be of any use to the country.