Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today, can talk on these issues

PM Modi to Address Nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will address the nation at 6 pm today. The Prime Minister himself informed about it by tweeting. Prime Minister Modi tweeted and wrote, 'I will send a message to the nation at 6 pm today. You must join. "Although the Prime Minister has not given any information on which issue he will address the countrymen, it is being speculated that his address may be on the condition of Corono virus on the occasion of festivals across the country . Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, PM Modi can talk to the countrymen to celebrate the festivals with caution.

Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

PM Modi’s address is being made after the expert panel’s warning in which it was said that up to 26 lakh new corona patients can come out every month if slackness is observed during festivals. Two days ago, a panel of experts constituted by the central government warned that up to 26 lakh new corona patients could be exposed every month if slackness was observed during the festive season.

The panel claims that the peak level of the epidemic in India (peak) has passed. For this, he has cited a decrease in the number of new patients coming daily. The panel has warned that only 30 per cent of the country’s population has developed immunity due to corona, in such a situation, one can carelessly rise again during winter festivals.

On the other hand, another report by the government panel is going to raise concerns. The panel has expressed fears that by February next year, about 50% of the people in the country may be infected with the Coronavirus. Panel member and IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Aggarwal said, ‘Our mathematical model estimates that currently around 30% of the population is infected and it could go up to 50% by February.’

The committee’s estimate for the current spread of the virus is much higher than the central government’s serological surveys. It showed that till September only 14 percent of the population was infected. But Manindra Aggarwal said that the serological survey might not take a sample that the sample is not perfect due to the size of the population they were surveying.

Please tell that the number of corona infects in the country has reached very close to 76 lakhs and till now more than 1 lakh 15 thousand people have died.