Beijing: China announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Li Qing will participate in the 19th meeting of the Council of Governance Heads of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be chaired by India on Monday. India will host a digital meeting of the Heads of Government of the eight-member group on 30 November.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced at a press conference here that Prime Minister Lee will attend the meeting of government heads. Zhao said that Li and other leaders will communicate on deepening SCO's cooperation between the Kovid-19 epidemic.

He said that they would be negotiating a consensus for greater coordination between Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and national development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives.

