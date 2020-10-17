Prime Minister warns against laxity in Kovid-19 fight, instructions to keep complete preparation for vaccine distribution

Corona vaccine distribution in India: Calling for all citizens to be fully prepared to ensure early access to vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested developing a system of vaccine delivery, like the election event, in which government and civic groups Each level of participation. Also Read – GOOD NEWS: Russia’s Corona Vaccine Sputnik-V to be Trialed in India, Dr. Reddy Approved

Presiding over a meeting to review the Kovid-19 pandemic situation and the preparation and delivery of vaccines, the Prime Minister referred to a steady decline in daily affairs and growth rate. At the same time, he warned against any laxity against this disease and called for continuing efforts to control the epidemic.

He specifically requested to follow the Kovid-19 guidelines in the upcoming season of festivals. He said that people should apply masks, wash their hands regularly and take care of cleanliness without taking any laxity against this epidemic.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, Senior Scientist, Officers of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and officials from various other departments. The PMO said in a statement that three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, of which two vaccines are in the second phase and one vaccine is in the third stage.