Prime Video Has 10 Of The Best Bollywood Movies:

People have been drawn to Bollywood movies for decades because of their emotional style. People can now watch a few of the greatest Bollywood movies of all time thanks to the internet. There are a lot of different kinds of Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime Videos, such as romance, drama, comedy, action, dramas, fantasy, horror, and more.

Moviemakers now choose to put their movies on OTT services like Amazon Prime, which makes simpler for people to watch both new and old movies. The new leader in fun for Indian people Amazon Prime continues to regularly add both new and old Bollywood movies and TV shows to its members’ libraries.

Going through the huge library, you can choose from a lot of movies, including current hits like WAR as well as Good News. This post will talk about some of the best Bollywood movies that you can watch on Amazon Prime.

Raazi:

Another great Indian movie from the last ten years, this one was written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat Khan, a young woman who was hired by India to be a spy throughout the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

Sehmat gets married into a Pakistani family, and her father gives her the job of spying on them. Her father dies soon after the wedding. There are scenes in Raazi that you’ll see in almost all spy movies, like the training routine, tight spying, and close calls with death.

But Bhatt’s acting makes the cost of espionage real within a way that a few additional movies do. Sehmat often breaks down when she’s under a lot of stress or when she sees the results of her actions the war’s body count is said to be higher than the number of people who are killed in it.

It’s not like many Indian movies, but this one feels different because it shows India and Pakistan as they were when they were younger, and characters like Sehmat’s husband Iqbal aren’t made into bad guys; they’re made real and easy to relate to.

Runway 34:

Ajay Devgn’s Hindi-language drama “Runway 34” is about a skilled pilot named Captain Vikrant Khanna who is getting ready for a flight from Dubai to Cochin.

Khanna gets on the plane with co-pilot Tanya Albuquerque, even though she has been out all night partying. When a storm forces the flight to go to Trivandrum instead, Khanna’s choice starts a probe led by Narayan Vedant, the head of the AAIB.

Albuquerque’s accidental statement about Khanna’s closed-eye landing makes people suspicious. There is an exciting turn of events when Khanna’s amazing photographic memory is revealed. Even though he was banned for three months, his brave act shows how good he is, making “Runway 34” a unique Bollywood drama.

Dil Chahta Hai:

Fans of coming-of-age movies will enjoy Dil Chahta Hai, which stars Aamir Khan and is about three college graduates named Sid, Sameer, as well as Akash who have to deal alongside the realities of life in society after college.

While Sid falls within affection for an older woman, Sameer’s parents force him to get married, and Akash is forced to join the family business.

But on a bad night, the three of them fight and split up, going their separate ways across various regions of the world. The movie is about how these three young guys deal with love and loss while discovering happiness and each other.

Pathaan:

‘Pathaan,’ an exciting Indian action movie, follows the journey of an Indian agent who is racing against time to stop an attack by a dangerous group of mercenaries led by the cruel Jim.

As the end of the world approaches, Pathaan teams with his loyal friend Agent Rubai to face Jim and stop the terrible destruction he plans to cause. The movie got mixed reviews, but it has a lot of exciting action scenes, even if they use a lot of CGI, so fans of the genre will have plenty to enjoy.

Shah Rukh Khan is back in the center as the title character, and he and Deepika Padukone work together again to make another exciting movie. Salman Khan is also one of the stars of the show.

But the real star of the show is John Abraham, who plays the evil Jim so well, even though he has less screen time than the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan.

Jalsa:

Videos of Vidya Balan as well as Shefali Shah within the lead parts of the 2022 Hindi drama Jalsa. A writer named Maya as well as her maid, Ruksana, both die in a certain accident that forms the basis of the movie.

After a hit-and-run accident, the two have some big problems in their otherwise normal lives. The story is very interesting and deals with inner struggle and being a mother. The movie has just the right amount of material to watch all at once, which keeps people interested and on the edge of their seats.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ or DDLJ for short, is a beloved romantic Bollywood classic movie directed by Aditya Chopra.

The movie is about Raj and Simran, played through Shah Rukh Khan as well as Kajol, who fall in love while on holiday in Europe but have to deal with family problems when they get back to India. The movie won hearts all over the world with its timeless story of love, respect, and custom.

DDLJ is famous for its lasting acts, the amazing chemistry between the lead couple, and the songs that people will remember. It changed the way romance was shown in Indian movies, making it the gold standard for love stories. Generations of people still love it, making it a famous film milestone.

Dil To Pagal Hai:

This Bollywood favorite from 1997 is a love musical comedy with Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, as well as Karisma Kapoor within lead roles. Khan plays Rahul, the head of a dance theater company. His lead dancer Nisha often lifts him up, teases him, and loves him a lot.

Pooja is hired as a new lead when Nisha hurts her ankle. She amazes everyone with her raw ability, and she and Rahul end up falling in love.

Dil To Pagal Hai is still popular after more than 30 years because it has a lot of great Bollywood talent in it, like veteran writer as well as director Yash Chopra, singing superstars Jatin-Lalit from the 1990s, and the first movie by dancer Shiamak Davar, who would rule for years to come.

Khan, Kapoor, as well as Dixit give solid and captivating performances that bring Chopra’s captivating writing to life. It’s easy to write off the movie as a love triangle, but Chopra’s writing gives both Nisha as well as Pooja room to grow, love, and hurt. It never puts them against each other, which only makes their feelings stronger.

Gully Boy:

Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” is a film masterpiece that shows how intense the underground rap scene in Mumbai is. The movie follows Murad, a young promising rapper from the streets who is wonderfully played through Ranveer Singh, as he fights social problems, poverty, as well as his own fears to follow his music dream. As his tough and helpful girlfriend Safeena, Alia Bhatt shines.

The film is new because it shows social problems like class differences and gender roles without any remorse, and it also shows street rap culture as it really is. ‘Gully Boy’ is a groundbreaking work of Indian film because it entertains and starts important talks. It has strong performances, an interesting plot, and a soul-stirring music.

Padmavat:

Biopics directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali are famous for their beautiful sets and images, as well as their epic stories about kings and queens from the past. Padmaavat shows how Alauddin Khilji wanted to rule the Delhi Sultanate with all his might and how much he loved Rani Padmavati, who was married to Rajput King Ratan Singh.

Fans will enjoy both great acting and beautiful music as Khilji plans a fight to capture and win Rani Padmavati. The star-studded cast features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, as well as Shahid Kapoor. There is also a lot of jauhar in the movie, which shows how the Khiljis as well as Rajput kings lived their lives.

Shershaah:

“Shershah” is an interesting war movie that draws people in with its gripping story of Captain Vikram Batra, a real-life hero who fought bravely in the Kargil War. The movie, which was directed by Vishnu Varadhan, shows his life, his love story, as well as the final sacrifice he made for his country.

Kiara Advani is one of the many great actors in the movie, but Sidharth Malhotra really shines in the lead part. “Shershah” is a remarkable and moving war movie because it shows the war in a way that is true to life, tells a powerful story, and gives Captain Batra’s amazing story emotional depth.