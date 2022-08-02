Prime Video will broadcast LaLiga SmartBank in Spain after raising its rates: Amazon Spain’s biggest bet on football

While a few days ago Amazon announced a rise in the rates of its Prime Video service throughout Europe, including Spain (here, in fact, the increase was one of the largest in the region) now it is known that the streaming company has decided to do its biggest bet, so far, for football in Spain.

Specifically, it will issue LaLiga SmartBank, that is, Second Division matches. Of course, we will have to wait until September to be able to see this content, while other companies will begin to broadcast the matches of the Second Division of Spanish football from August 12.

A year ago, in July 2021, it was leaked that LaLiga had offered Amazon, exclusively, the retransmission of three games, probably to conquer new platforms (beyond the operators that have a lot of power here), but the American giant had not yet made a firm commitment to this sports content in our country. Furthermore, in 2018, before Telefónica and DAZN acquired the rights to Spanish football, it was made public that Amazon was interested in acquiring the rights.

Where can we see LaLiga SmartBank





LaLiga Smartbank will be available to the general public through various services. Movistar+ and Orange TV, which also broadcast the First Division (Orange announced these news a few days ago and it is known that new customers will pay less), the matches of these teams will begin to be broadcast on Telecable from the first day, on August 12.

From September it will arrive on other platforms: in addition to Amazon Prime Video. These are: Euskaltel, R, Virgin Telco, MásMóvil, Yoigo and Guuk, that is known until now (there could be more news). As explained by LaLiga: “the new non-exclusive marketing format for SmartBank’s television rights has allowed LaLiga to achieve the goal of achieving wider distribution.”

From LaLiga they have said that “given that one of the main objectives of this innovative marketing formula was to expand the reach of the SmartBank, LaLiga does not rule out the entry of new IPTV operators and telcoswhich expand the offer” for the fans. Football fans “will be able to choose between the Movistar and Orange offers offered by LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank in full and they will also have the possibility to choose between the wide range of operators that will have access to the LaLiga SmartBank competition,” the statement said.

Spanish LaLiga, in the first division, it is the only one of the big five internationally that is not on Amazon Prime Video. In our country, until 2027, the operators have power over the rights to these contents.