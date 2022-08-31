Primer tráiler oficial de “Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” presented its first official trailer on Wednesday. (ITN Studios)

The horror production called Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey which has the cute little bear, finally released its first official preview and after several images, the video shows everything that was expected: it looks really terrifying. The film is written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and is expected to be released in late 2022 or early 2023.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Director of dragon fury decided to make this British production independently and chose to bring to live-action the most terrifying image of Winnie The Pooh in which his love for honey apparently turned into a desire for blood. Fiction will come from the hand of ITN Studiosself-styled as “one of the fastest growing independent film production, distribution and sales companies in the world”.

The trailer shows in greater detail the terrifying adventures in which Winnie and her friend Piglet will be involved. (ITN Studios)

The trailer begins with Christopher Robin and a young woman arriving in the Hundred Acre Wood, to which she returns after a good number of years. But once inside, it will be too late when he discovers that his old friends have become bloodthirsty killers. He will do this with evidence that will further compromise him, and far from fulfilling the plans he had in mind, he will have to escape certain death.

Winnie The Pooh now he wants revenge on Robin and this is the great novelty of the new version of the previously sweet and friendly bear. This is a path to reinvent the character before Disney and today in the public domain, having celebrated 100 years since its creation.

The film does not yet have a release date. (ITN Studios)

Although until recently they had only revealed photos and an official poster, the new images that were shown this Wednesday position Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey as one of the most interesting proposals, at least in its first preview, of the rest of the year where the famous bear and his faithful friend Piglet will fill the screen with blood.

As for the cast, the names of Craig David Dowsett sound like the bloody Winnie, and Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, Maria Taylor, Danielle Ronald, Bao Tieu, May Kelly, Christopher Cordell, Natasha Tosini, Marcus Massey and Gillian Broderick; among others.

Winnie The Pooh now wants to take revenge on Robin and this is the great novelty of the new version of the previously sweet and friendly bear. (ITN Studios)

Until now, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey It does not have a release date, but it would arrive before the end of the year.

KEEP READING:

Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in Dark Matterthe next series of Apple TV+

Star+ premieres in September: the returnee, Limbo and more of The Kardashians

Tryingthe family drama revolving around adoption, has been renewed for a new season