Prince Andrew Faces Formal Request for Questioning by U.S. Prosecutors – Variety

Prince Andrew could have extra answering to do round his former friendship with convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Based on a number of studies, U.S. prosecutors have now made a proper request to talk with Prince Andrew as a part of their investigation into Epstein.

Prince Andrew stepped again from public duties final yr following his alleged involvement within the Epstein scandal, which was lately the topic of four-part docuseries “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” on Netflix.

U.Okay. tabloid The Solar was first to report {that a} Mutual Authorized Help (MLA) request has been made on the House Workplace. An MLA is a technique of cooperation between states within the investigation or prosecution of prison offences.

Prince Andrew, whom prosecutors imagine might have key info that might help an inquiry into Epstein, could be interviewed as a witness, moderately than a suspect. He would even be requested to present proof within the U.Okay. and wouldn’t must be beneath oath.

Nonetheless, if the royal refuses to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors, he could have to attend court docket.

Prince Andrew has denied allegations by Virginia Giuffre that he had intercourse together with her at one in every of Epstein’s events when she was 17. In November, the prince gave an interview to the BBC’s investigative program Newsnight that was extensively deemed a PR catastrophe for Buckingham Palace, with critics accusing Prince Andrew of displaying little concern for Epstein’s sex-abuse and sex-trafficking victims. He additionally stated he didn’t remorse his friendship with the late financier, whom he stated taught him about commerce and enterprise.

In December, Buckingham Palace stated Prince Andrew is “keen to assist any acceptable regulation enforcement company with their investigations, if required.” Nonetheless, in January, U.S. Legal professional for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman stated Prince Andrew had offered “zero cooperation” within the investigation.

Epstein dedicated suicide in August by hanging in a New York Metropolis jail cell, the place he was being held with out bail on sex-trafficking prices. Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, and pleaded not responsible to dozens of prices of intercourse trafficking for luring underage ladies as younger as 14 from 2002 to 2005.