Prince Andrew reportedly frolicked in convicted intercourse culprit Jeffrey Epstein’s New York Town townhouse following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

Information of the British royal’s transient keep on the landmark Herbert N. Straus Area on 9 East 71st Boulevard comes from Miami Usher in reporter Julie Brown’s upcoming e-book “Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Tale,” set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

In line with Brown, Prince Andrew traveled to New York more or less 3 years after his divorce from Sarah, Duchess of York, used to be finalized.

“In 1999, Britain’s Prince Andrew, newly divorced from his spouse, Sarah Ferguson, used to be invited via [Ghislaine] Maxwell to consult with Big apple. Andrew had identified Maxwell and her circle of relatives for a few years,” the e-book main points. “He, too, used to be looking for himself. At the heels of a messy divorce, Andrew agreed to flee to the U.S. and stick with Ghislaine at Epstein’s Higher East Facet mansion. Andrew used to be quickly squiring Maxwell round Big apple, attending social occasions and dinner events.”

The e-book is going on to notice that Epstein, Prince Andrew, and “various different outstanding males” have been accused of sexual abuse via Virginia Giuffre, who used to be underage, in line with stories.

Giuffre has long gone at the file on more than one events pointing out abuse took place in Epstein’s NYC townhouse and different places all over the world.

In 2015, Buckingham Palace issued a public observation that denied rumors of Prince Andrew’s involvement with underage ladies.

“Any recommendation of impropriety with underage minors is categorically unfaithful,” the observation mentioned, in line with the BBC.

That observation got here 4 years forward of Epstein’s dying. The American financier died via suicide a month after he used to be arrested on federal fees for intercourse trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

The New York Town Clinical Examiner’s Place of job dominated Epstein died via striking in his Big apple jail cellular on Aug. 10, 2019.

Ferguson has defended her royal ex-husband in fresh statements, announcing he’s a “sort guy” and a “fabulous” dad.

“No matter demanding situations he has, I can stand company to the co-parenters that we’re in combination,” Ferguson mentioned, as Web page Six reported.