Prince Andrew’s Return to Public Life Under Threat

The possibilities of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, returning to public life after a year-long hiatus are in query because the royal finds himself embroiled in recent controversy round Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition.

The U.Ok.’s Sunday Occasions has reported that the Prince is plotting how he may return to extra lively duties sooner or later. “The duke is spending time figuring out how he can serve his nation and assist the monarchy sooner or later, and what else he may need to do along with his life,” mentioned the outlet, quoting a supply who mentioned the royal feels he has the assist of his household.

Nevertheless, the report additionally quotes a royal aide as saying, “Whereas the hurdles across the Epstein case are nonetheless hanging over him, it will likely be tough for him to signify the household in any capability as his presence would overshadow the work of the monarchy.”

Elsewhere, U.Ok. newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday that Buckingham Palace sources insist Prince Andrew can’t return to public duties till he has cleared his title.

In November 2019, Prince Andrew’s interview on a particular version of BBC’s “Newsnight” program noticed Queen Elizabeth II’s second-youngest son quizzed at size about his friendship with convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein and about allegations that he himself slept with Virginia Giuffre, who was a young person on the time. Andrew withdrew from public life shortly after.

Prince Andrew’s doable return to public life might additionally rely on recent revelations that might come up if the total textual content of a second deposition made by Epstein’s longtime confidante and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016 come to gentle. Maxwell is at present in jail in reference to allegations of trafficking minors, together with Giuffre. Her deposition, which was unsealed final week, is known to have talked about Prince Andrew.

Epstein died in August after hanging himself in his jail cell on the Metropolitan Correctional Middle in Manhattan as he waited to stand trial on intercourse trafficking fees.

The scandal surrounding Epstein has resulted in a variety of documentary collection detailing the case and that includes survivor testimonies. They embrace Netflix’s four-part collection “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” and Lifetime’s four-part “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.”