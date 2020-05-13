Prince Concert to Stream on YouTube for Coronavirus Relief – Variety

The Prince Property, in partnership with YouTube, will host a three-day streaming occasion of “Prince and the Revolution: Reside,” the legendary live performance filmed towards the tip of the “Purple Rain” tour in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985.

The present shall be obtainable on Prince’s official YouTube Channel for three days solely, starting on Friday, Might 14 and persevering with by way of 11:59pm on Sunday, Might 17. In collaboration with YouTube and Google, the streaming occasion will run in assist of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Well being Group (powered by UN Basis and Swiss Philanthropy Basis). Any viewer donations will embody an identical part from Google (Google.org will match $2 for each $1 up to $5M). Full particulars right here.

The live performance, which was initially launched as a VHS video and was lengthy out of print earlier than being reissued as a part of the “Purple Rain” deluxe version in 2017, is loaded with hits like “Let’s Go Loopy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die Four U,” “Purple Rain,” “1999” and “Little Pink Corvette” in addition to rarities like “Possessed” and “How Come U Don’t Name Me Anymore.” (Full tracklist beneath.)

To have a good time the streaming launch of Prince and the Revolution: Reside, The Prince Property and YouTube will host a watch get together on Thursday, Might 14, at Eight p.m. ET. An hour earlier than the watch get together, at 7 p.m. ET, followers could have the chance to take part in a particular pre-stream Q&A with Revolution drummer Bobby Z., moderated by Andrea Swensson of Minnesota Public Radio’s 89.Three The Present.

WATCH THE PRE-SHOW HERE from 7 p.m. ET, Might 14, 2020

WATCH THE CONCERT HERE from Eight p.m. ET, Might 14, 2020

An audio album from the live performance may also be launched to streaming providers Friday, Might 15.

Full Tracklist

1. Let’s Go Loopy (6:03)

2. Delirious (2:51)

3. 1999 (5:51)

4. Little Pink Corvette (3:39)

5. Take Me With U (4:57)

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)

7. Do Me Child (4:51)

8. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)

9. Possessed (4:25)

10. How Come You Don’t Name Me Anymore (7:19)

11. Let’s Faux We’re Married (2:11)

12. Worldwide Lover (2:01)

13. God (7:46)

14. Pc Blue (4:15)

15. Darling Nikki (3:30)

16. The Stunning Ones (6:50)

17. When Doves Cry (9:29)

18. I Would Die Four U (3:27)

19. Child I’m A Star (10:57)

20. Purple Rain (19:26)