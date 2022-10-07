Prince Harry and Elton John sued the Daily Mail for violating their privacy

Elton John (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

Six public figures filed legal action in London’s High Court on Thursday against the tabloid’s publishing company Daily Mail for alleged violations of your privacy. They include the British musician Elton John and the Prince HarryYoungest son of King Charles III of England.

As explained in a statement by the hamlins law firmthe complainants maintain that Associated Newspapers installed listening devices in their homes and vehicles, hired private investigators and even paid police officers to obtain exclusive information.

For its part, the firm that represents both Harry and the actress Sadie Frost He said that “it is evident to these individuals that the alleged crimes we have detailed represent the tip of the iceberg” and added that “many other innocent people continue to be victims without knowing it.”

John and her husband David Furnish, the actress Liz Hurley and the baroness Doreen Lawrence -mother of Stephen Lawrance, assassinated in 1993- chose for their defense the bufete Gunnercooke.

Six public figures initiated legal action in the High Court of London against the publishing company of the tabloid Daily Mail (AFP)

In response to the allegations, an Associated Newspapers spokesperson “completely and unambiguously” denied the “absurd defamations” which were brought to court.

He also argued that the complaints seek “drag the headlines of the Mail towards the scandal of telephone punctures” with “articles that are more than 30 years old”, referring to the media judicial process that the now-disappeared newspaper went through News of the World for similar accusations.

In July, the prince Harry had already won a lawsuit against the media association for two articles about him in the Daily Mailwhich a judge found to be defamatory.

According to Harry, the texts published in February, suggest that he tried to “manipulate and confuse public opinion” in relation to the dispute he has with the British Home Office over the security measures to which he is entitled when visiting the United Kingdom.

This fact occurred after he decided to move with his family to the United States and, consequently, the British royal house removed him from his official duties as a representative of the monarchy and reduced the degree of personal protection it offers him.

Prince Harry had already won a lawsuit against the media (REUTERS)

In that context, the Daily Mail It reported that Harry “tried to keep his legal battle with the government over police bodyguards a secret, and only minutes after the story broke his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

Prior to that, at the beginning of the year, the courts had also agreed with his wife Meghan Marklethe Duchess of Sussex, for a complaint against the same newspaper for publishing personal correspondence without her consent.

Specifically, they were excerpts from a five-page letter he had written to his father Thomas Markle after their marriage in 2018 and that the tabloid made public.

Before the decision of the court, Markle received an apology on the front page. “The Duchess of Sussex won her copyright infringement legal case against Associated Newspapers for articles published on The Mail on Sunday and published in Mail Online”, began the front page of the newspaper on Sunday, December 26.

The newspaper notice about the case with Meghan Markle



“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online. Financial solutions have been agreed,” the public apology note on the third page continued.

(With information from EFE)

