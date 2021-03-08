Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Baby Girl in Oprah Interview

Among the many bulletins made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview was the gender of their second youngster.

“It’s a woman,” Prince Harry stated. The infant can be due in summer time and he implied they wouldn’t have any extra kids, saying, “Two it’s.”

When Winfrey requested about his preliminary response to the gender, Prince Harry stated, “Wonderful. Simply grateful. To have any youngster, anybody or two, could be superb. However to have a boy and then a woman, what extra may you ask for? Now we’ve received our household, the 4 of us and our two canines. It’s nice.”

On Feb. 15, Markle and Prince Harry formally introduced their household was increasing. “We will verify that Archie goes to be a giant brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Selection on the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to expect their second youngster.”

Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in Could 2019. Through the Oprah interview, Markle, who’s Black, stated that whereas she was pregnant with son Archie, unidentified royals had “considerations and conversations about how darkish his pores and skin may be when he’s born.” The feedback, Markle stated, have been made to Prince Harry and relayed to her by her husband.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Particular” aired on CBS on March 7 to worldwide curiosity. The particular was produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wooden and Tara Montgomery govt produced, together with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz. The particular can be internationally distributed by ViacomCBS World Distribution Group.