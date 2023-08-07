Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Bought The Rights To A Book That Was Based On Their Lives:

After a few failed attempts to make a movie, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may be within yet another Hollywood project.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex have bought the rights to “Meet Me at the Lake,” a famous new romance book by Carley Fortune, so that Netflix can turn it into a movie.

Since It’s May Release The Book Spent Six Week On The New York Times Bestseller List:

Since it came out in May, the book was upon The New York Times top list for six weeks. It’s about a woman in her 30s whose mother dies within a car accident and her love life after that.

According to Deadline, the book takes place in Canada and looks at “childhood trauma, such as losing a parent in a car accident, mental health problems, and post-natal depression.”

Meet Me At The Lake Book Is About A Couple Who Met Within Their Thirties:

The PR Guru Also Questioned That Harry And Meghan Have Nothing To Do With This:

The “PR guru” additionally wondered why the book’s editor would sell it to them instead of a more created producer, as if Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were just two random jerks who have nothing to do with this.

Also, Netflix hasn’t confirmed any of this, and even if it’s true, it can’t really happen until the WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA strikes are over.

So, if you want to watch a movie that isn’t too different from what Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been through, contact an AMPTP member as well as tell them to do what the unions want.

The possible new project would come after the couple’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which told the story of how they met and fell in love, as well as Harry’s tell-all book “Spare,” which came out in January.

The Sun gives a telling quote: “The themes gripped the couple, so it was chosen for their initial adaptation with Netflix.”

“Meet Me At The Lake”, Which Sold Almost 37,000 Units Within It’s First Week:

The newspaper says that the rights to the book, which sold 37,000 units within its first week and spent two weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, might have cost the couple’s production company a total of $3.8 million.

Penguin Random House, which put out the book, also put out Harry’s biography, Spare. It is the second book by Fortune.

If the project goes well, it will help the couple’s relationship alongside Netflix, which is believed to be in danger because of the success of the documentary series about their complaints with royal life that broke records last year. The Heart of Invictus video about Harry will also come out this month.

Harry And Meghan Additionally Singed A Deal Alongside Netflix Worth $100 Million During 2020:

The couple signed a deal with Netflix worth an estimated $100 million in 2020. According to reports, the deal requires them to make a variety of material, such as movies, pictures, kids’ shows, docuseries, as well as more.

In the past few months, the couple’s careers have hit rock bottom. After making a $20 million agreement with Spotify for 2020, they were fired.

Meghan’s Podcast “Archetypes” Was Not Coming For Second Installment:

Markle’s show, “Archetypes,” which had talks with stars like tennis great Serena Williams as well as Bravo boss Andy Cohen, was not picked up for a second season.

Besides a one-time Christmas show, it was the sole endeavor that the couple made for Spotify throughout their two and a half year relationship.