Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expecting Second Child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex predict child No. 2, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Selection.

“We will affirm that Archie goes to be a giant brother,” the spokesperson stated. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to expect their second little one.”

Markle and Prince Harry additionally shared a brand new black-and-white photograph to go together with the announcement, shot by their longtime pal Misan Harriman (see above).

The couple welcomed their first little one, Archie Harrison, in Could 2019. The child information comes after Markle penned an op-ed for the New York Occasions in November detailing that she had suffered a miscarriage just a few months earlier.

Markle described the expertise as “carrying an nearly insufferable grief, skilled by many however talked about by just a few.”

“Some have bravely shared their tales; they’ve opened the door, figuring out that when one individual speaks fact, it provides license for all of us to do the identical,” Markle wrote. “We have now realized that when folks ask how any of us are doing, and after they actually hearken to the reply, with an open coronary heart and thoughts, the load of grief usually turns into lighter — for all of us.”

Markle and Prince Harry at the moment are based mostly in Los Angeles after declaring their independence from the Royal Household in March of 2020. The couple reached a significant multi-year take care of Netflix in September, which can enable them to develop documentaries, characteristic movies, scripted tv reveals and youngsters’s collection. In addition they not too long ago launched a podcast on Spotify below their Archwell Audio manufacturing firm, with the purpose of constructing “neighborhood via shared expertise, narratives and values.”

Markle and Prince Harry wed on Could 19, 2018.