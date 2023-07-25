Prince Harry And Meghan Markle May Leave Montecito:

A source recently told Express that the couple might move their farm from Montecito, California, to the sunny shores of Malibu. The outlet said that Markle, who is 41, and Harry, who is 38, have been “secretly” looking at houses within the beach city so they could live closer to Los Angeles.

A neighbor who lives nearby of Meghan Markle as well as Prince Harry said that he was ignored when he went up to their house in Montecito.

Back within 2020, Meghan and Harry moved into the house they had bought for $14.5 million. They are currently residing there alongside their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Frank McGinity, who was 88 and had served in the US Navy, was their neighbor. He said he tried to welcome them by presenting them with a gift, but they didn’t treat him well.

In one part of his book “Get Off Your Street,” Frank wrote, “I have a big house close to Harry and Meghan’s property, and we reside in a separate house while renting out the main house on Airbnb.”

Harry And Meghan Are Thinking To Moving To A New Home Within Los Angeles:

Meghan Is Focusing On Hollywood Once Again:

“Meghan is switching gears as well as focusing once again on Hollywood alongside WME, so this move makes sense,” the source stated, adding that the move was “smart” because so many famous people live in Malibu.

Representatives Did Not Want To Say Anything Regarding This:

Meghan and Harry’s representatives didn’t want to say anything, but people close to the couple claimed The Post that they’re not moving.

This Year Meghan Joined William Morris Endeavor:

This year, she also joined William Morris Endeavor, a new talent firm, to help build her global business.

Christopher Andersen, who wrote “The King,” told Fox News Digital within May that Markle’s new deal is a step toward becoming a “power player” within the world of glitz, beauty, and the big screen.

“If Meghan does not end up hosting a daytime syndicated news show, I’ll be surprised,” Andersen told the magazine.

He also said, “She seems to be a good fit for that role in particular, and I could easily see her going into the media like Oprah, with a show, a magazine, producing, directing, and everything else.” The writer said, “She continues to have a big part of the audience on her side.”

They Signed $20 Million Agreement With Spotify:

The couple has made a lot of things together, like the documentary series on Netflix titled “Harry & Meghan” as well as the “Archetypes” show, which did not get a second season after their $20 million agreement with Spotify fell by.

She told the Sun recently that Harry and Meghan’s future plans will fail because their “value isn’t as high as it once was.” The author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince” said, “People are sick of them now.” He also said that their plans for new material will be “disastrous.”

Malibu is home to many famous people from all over the world, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cher, as well as Charlize Theron, to name a few.

This year, Meghan allegedly signed up with the William Morris Endeavour Talent Agency to try to get her career back on track. Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, is said to be her agent.