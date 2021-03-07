Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah Interview: How to Watch

The day of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is lastly upon us.

One yr after saying that they might be stepping away from their royal duties, Harry and Markle are sitting down with Winfrey for a two-hour tell-all interview. Winfrey will first converse with Markle about royal life, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she handles life below the general public eye. The 2 will then be joined by Prince Harry to focus on their transfer to the US and future objectives.

Thanks to a number of teaser clips launched by CBS, the particular is already inflicting loads of buzz. In a single clip, Markle stated that “there’s lots that’s been misplaced already” with regard to her relationship with the royal household. “I don’t understand how they might anticipate that in any case of this time, we’d nonetheless simply be silent if there may be an lively position that the agency is taking part in in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle stated.

The interview is about to air on the heels of an article in The Occasions through which a number of royal aides allegedly disclosed that there had been a bullying criticism made in opposition to Markle by one in every of her assistants. Later, the Buckingham Palace introduced they might examine the allegations and a spokesperson for Markle informed Folks that she was “saddened” by the claims.

Within the U.S., the interview is airing on CBS and the CBS App tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Nonetheless, when you don’t have cable, there are different methods to watch. The particular shall be out there by way of DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu (with a Reside TV subscription), Sling TV and YouTube TV. For those who don’t have already got entry to these providers, a lot of them supply free trials.

As for the U.Okay., the particular will air on Monday, March 8 at 9 p.m. on ITV. It has additionally been licensed in additional than 70 territories, together with Canada (March 7 at 8 p.m. on World), Australia (March 8 at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 10), Germany (March 8 at 3 p.m. on RTL and Vox), Israel (March 8 at 9:30 p.m. on yesDocu) and The Netherlands (March 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Net5).