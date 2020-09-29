Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rule out appearing in any reality TV show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have launched a press release denying they’ve any intention of constructing a reality TV programme about their lives.

The Solar steered the couple meant to make a “tasteful” documentary sequence that will highlight their philanthropic work, which prompted a swift response from the couple, who’re branching out into TV manufacturing through an unique content material cope with Netflix.

Their consultant instructed Deadline: “The Duke and Duchess aren’t participating in any reality exhibits.”

Netflix instructed RadioTimes.com yesterday: “The couple already has a number of tasks in growth, together with an modern nature docuseries and an animated sequence that celebrates inspiring girls however we aren’t disclosing any of the programming slate right now.”

The couple relocated to Los Angeles in March after winding down their official roles inside the Royal Household and subsequently held talks with various conventional media firms and streaming networks a couple of manufacturing deal, which some sources have reported to be in the area of £112 million.

Whereas the precise content material of the Netflix deal has not been publicised, the couple introduced that their focus will probably be on “creating content material that informs but additionally offers hope”.

Former Fits star Meghan reportedly has no plans to step again in entrance of the digital camera, though she did narrate the Disney+ documentary Elephant, which is at the moment accessible on the streaming community.

Searching for one thing else to observe? Examine out our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV exhibits 2020.