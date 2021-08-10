Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Archewell Hires Head Of Scripted TV (Unique)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell has discovered its head of scripted tv.

Nishika Kumble has been tapped by way of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to function senior vice chairman scripted tv for his or her Netflix-based manufacturing corporate, Archewell Productions.

In her new function, Kumble will paintings carefully with Netflix to create and increase new scripted fare from various voices that informs, elevates and conjures up.

Kumble involves Archewell after serving as vice chairman construction and manufacturing at Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s Le Educate Educate Productions. All over her tenure there, she oversaw the corporate’s TV slate, operating on displays together with AMC’s Kevin Can F*** Himself and Quibi’s Centerpiece. Sooner than that, she was once director of construction at Noah Hawley’s FX-based manufacturing corporate 26 Keys the place she labored on Fargo and Legion. Moreover, she has labored at Leisure One within the indie studio’s scripted TV division.

Archewell Productions was once based by way of Markle and Prince Harry ultimate 12 months. The corporate prioritizes tales about humanity and neighborhood construction via common values and robust narratives. Beneath the Netflix pact, which the duo signed in September, Archewell is readying Center of Invictus, a docuseries produced with the Invictus Video games Basis to practice competition from the rescheduled Invictus Video games The Hague in 2022 in addition to Pearl, a family-focused animated sequence created by way of Markle that revolves across the adventures of a 12-year-old lady who is encouraged by way of influential ladies in historical past.

Kumble will report back to former FilmNation manufacturing president Ben Browning, who joined Archewell in March as head of content material. Kumble joins a hastily rising team of workers at Archewell that still contains Chanel Pysnik as head of unscripted and Rebecca Sananes as head of audio.