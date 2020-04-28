Prince Harry Boards ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ Special for Netflix, C5 – Variety

Prince Harry has recorded a particular introduction to a 75th anniversary episode of kids’s collection “Thomas the Tank Engine” that may launch on Netflix in the U.S. on Could 1 and on ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5′s “Milkshake” strand in the U.Ok. the following day.

Prince Harry introduces an episode known as “Thomas and Mates: The Royal Engine,” which has a storyline that features Harry’s father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters.

Set when the Prince of Wales was a boy, the story sees the pleasant engine taking Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to obtain an honor.

Rosamund Pike (“Gone Lady,” “State of the Union”) additionally visitor stars as a brand new locomotive character, the Duchess of Loughborough, for the particular 22-minute episode.

In his introduction — which was recorded in January earlier than his transfer abroad — Prince Harry is seen sitting in an armchair, studying from a e book about the prepare’s adventures.

“‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ has been a comforting, acquainted face to so many households over the final 75 years — entertaining, educating and provoking youngsters on essential points by means of thrilling tales and characters,” the Duke Of Sussex mentioned.

“I definitely have fond reminiscences of rising up with ‘Thomas & Mates’ and being transported to new locations by means of his adventures,” Prince Harry continued.

In January, Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, introduced they deliberate to stop as senior royals, search monetary independence and transfer to North America. The couple are presently in California.

The Rev. Wilbert Awdry launched the first e book in “The Railway Collection” 75 years in the past. It was initially created as a bedtime story for his son, Christopher, throughout a bout of the measles.

The prepare tales had been was a stop-motion animation collection in the 1980s, transferring into CGI in 2009. “Thomas and Mates,” owned by Mattel, is now on air in additional than 160 nations worldwide.