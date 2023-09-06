Prince Harry Goes To See Inter Miami Play, But Did David And Victoria Beckham Ignore Him?

The Duke of Sussex went to an Inter Miami football game within Los Angeles on Sunday. This gave the Prince a taste of home and put an end to reports that he and the Beckham family were fighting.

And a VIP guest list for an important football game within Los Angeles upon Sunday seems to show that no one else knows what they do, other than the fact that they are famous for being ex-working royals.

Other famous people, like Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio as well as Will Ferrell and sports stars Magic Johnson as well as LeBron James, were also mentioned in the official news release from the Los Angeles Football Club.

Prince Harry And Beckham Went To The BMO Stadium To Watch Inter Miami Los Angeles Football Club:

But Prince Harry, who is 38, and Beckham, who is 48, both went to the BMO Stadium to watch Inter Miami play the Los Angeles Football Club, it didn’t look like they ran into each other.

Before taking his seat within the VIP box next to his venture capitalist companion Adam Lilling, the Duke was seen laughing and joking with LAFC co-owner and star Will Ferrell.

But in the evening, he was not seen alongside the former England captain. Later, a video showed the Duke and his security team going past Beckham’s oldest son, Brooklyn, 24, as well as his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28.

A camera caught the couple walking behind a group of people who stopped to take pictures of Prince Harry while he went by. The young Beckhams, on the other hand, kept their eyes fixed on the goal.

Some of the musicians were from the UK, like Liam Gallagher. Nas as well as Rage Against the Machine were also there.

At The End, His Wife Wasn’t There:

But the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose family name is Duchess of Sussex, were just mentioned as “Prince Harry” and “Meghan Markle,” with a blank next to their names.

In the final scene, his wife was not there, but Harry went to see LAFC play Inter Miami, which was led by David Beckham. There had been reports for weeks that a disagreement between the Beckhams as well as the Sussexes had ended their longtime friendship.

Late in July, the Mail upon Sunday said that the end had started with a “tense” phone call. This was because the royal couple thought that David as well as Victoria had told the press bad things about them.

Even though neither side has officially responded to these claims, a newspaper said that Beckham was “absolutely bloody furious” about them.

David And Victoria Beckham Went To Meghan As Well As Harry’s Wedding:

At the time, someone close to the Beckhams replied, “David as well as Victoria went to Meghan as well as Harry’s wedding as well as were extremely encouraging when Meghan arrived within the UK.”

The couple now lives in Miami, where David set up a football club three years ago. In 2018, they went to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Windsor. In 2011, they went to the wedding of the Princess and Prince of Wales.

One of David’s top publicists, Isabel May, is said to have met the Duchess via Markus Anderson, a director for the Soho House private members’ club and one of the Duchess’s best friends.

Tom Bower, a royal historian, says that Victoria told Meghan how to do her makeup when she came to the UK. But when the details got out to the public, it was said that the former star was angry.

He Was An Arsenal Fan, But He Said He Liked Rugby Better:

From the directors’ box, he viewed the players, such as Lionel Messi, the new star player for Inter Miami. The prince and his wife went to a Beyonce show in LA over the weekend. When they lived in the UK, they were never known as sports fans.

He liked Arsenal, but he said he liked rugby more. But shots from Sunday showed him watching the game with a lot of energy, perhaps because it reminded him of home.

Harry will be making a rare trip return to the UK upon Thursday to go to the WellChild Awards in London. He is still a supporter of this charity, so he will be there.

Even though Friday is the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, there aren’t any plans for him to meet his father as well as brother William. Both of them will be working.

Even Though Meghan’s Name Was Upon A Leaked VIP Guest List, Victoria As Well As Meghan Were Noticeably Absent:

People first thought there was trouble between the two couples when the Sussexes didn’t go to Brooklyn Beckham’s expensive wedding to Peltz, an American billionaire, within Palm Beach within April 2022.

No one knows if they were asked to come. But Serena Williams, who is close to the Duchess, did go. Then there were claims that trust had been broken.

Victoria as well as Meghan were not at Sunday’s game, even though Meghan’s name was on a VIP guest list that got out. People wondered if they didn’t show up because they didn’t want to run into each other and make things weird.

Selena Gomez from “Murders in the Building” was also seen at the stadium, along with David Beckham’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham, who posted a picture from the game on his Instagram Stories.

He Went To Beyonce’s Concert In LA With Doria, Meghan, And Their Friends:

Harry’s trip happens just one day following his mother-in-law Doria Ragland’s birthday as well as two days after he went to a Beyonce show in Los Angeles with Doria, Meghan, and Meghan’s friends.

The group viewed the show from a VIP box, where they were seen dancing to some of her hits and giving each other hugs. In just a few days, the Duke will be getting ready to leave his home in Montecito and go to the UK for the initial time since his dad became king.

On September 7, Harry Will Go To The WellChild Awards:

Harry will go to the WellChild Awards, which are put on by GSK, on September 7. He will then go to Dusseldorf, Germany, for the Invictus Games on September 9.

On April 8, marking the very first anniversary of the Queen’s death, the 38-year-old is likely to stay in the UK. Meghan won’t join him within the UK, but once the games start, she will fly to Germany. But their kids will stay in Montecito, California.