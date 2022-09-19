Prince Harry is devastated by an almost unnoticed detail in his military uniform

In a change of royal protocol, both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore their military uniform during the vigil before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (EFE)

Prince Harry38, was “shocked” after learning that the His grandmother’s initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform for the honor guard next to the monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday night, reported The Sunday Times. It was even said that the Duke of Sussex considered using it to avoid embarrassment as the monarch’s eight grandchildren held a somber honor guard.

Harry wore his military uniform but without the initials “ER” of Queen Elizabeth II. According to him Sunday Times, Carlos and Lady Di’s youngest son was “devastated” by the change and considered wearing his mourning suit instead to avoid “humiliation”.

Harry was not initially expected to wear his military uniform as he was stripped of his honorary military titles after he left royal life in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children. But his father, King Carlos III, reversed the decision.

The Duke of York, cut off from the royal family by the Jeffrey Epstein case, was allowed to keep those royal initials on his vice admiral’s uniform the day before.

Cipher was also present on Prince William’s uniform.

William and Harry stood on either side of their grandmother’s coffin. They were joined by their cousins Zara Tindall y Peter Phillipsthe princesses Beatrice y Eugeniey Lady Louise Windsor And his brother JamesViscount Severn, Elizabeth’s youngest grandson.

The other six grandchildren dressed in rigorous black similar to the one they have already worn in other acts since the death of Elizabeth II.

The difference between the uniforms of Prince Harry and William

The children of the new King Carlos III and Lady Di, who have been estranged since 2020, They stood with their backs turned and their eyes lowered.along with his cousins, around the coffin of Isabel II, as his parents did the day before in the so-called Vigil of the Princes.

According to the English press, Prince Harry has found it “difficult” to be in the company of Prince William during the last week.

The two brothers have been forced to spend time together since their grandmother’s death.

A source close to Harry told the Sunday Times from London that although being in each other’s company has been “uncomfortable” for the brothers, “everyone is doing the best they can.”

“There were some awkward moments this week,” the source told London’s Sunday Times. “I definitely don’t have a sense of significant deeper rapprochement or a sense that things will work out.”

Goodbye, beloved grandmother. It was an honor to be your granddaughters and we are very proud of it, ”the daughters of Prince Andrew, Beatriz and Eugenia, wrote in a message released by Buckingham Palace. “We will all miss you so much.”

William, Harry and the other six grandchildren of the queen watched the coffin of Elizabeth II together

The image of William and Harry together fuels hopes of a reconciliation between brothers, who had been estranged since 2020 when the minor left the royal family with his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, to settle in California. The breakup was confirmed last year after an explosive interview by Harry and Meghan in which they accused the royal family of racism.

Last Sunday it was the four children of the queen who held the vigil for about 15 minutes around the coffin in the Cathedral of San Gil in Edinburgh.

The British government closed access due to queues extending for up to 14 hours

Isabel II He died on September 8 at the age of 96 in his Scottish castle of Balmoral after seven decades in power. After the proclamation, two days later, of her son as the new King Charles III, the tributes to the longest-serving British monarch continue in London.

Since Wednesday, thousands of people have been waiting their turn in a kilometric line to give their last goodbye to the only queen that most of them knew until her death, in the burning chapel installed in the almost thousand-year-old room of Westminster Hall.

After the funeral, a mount will move the coffin through the British capital to the Wellington Arch, in Hyde Park Corner. There it will be loaded into a hearse for its last trip to the windsor castle.

The remains of the monarch will rest in the king’s chapel Jorge VIwhere those of his father and his mother lie, as well as the ashes of his sister Margarita and her late husband Felipedeceased in April 2021.

Commissioned by Elizabeth II to house the coffin of her father, King George VI, the “memorial” was completed in 1969.

The king’s death at age 56, in February 1952, was so sudden that no special place had been designated for his remains.

George VI remained in the royal crypt until the “memorial” was completed.

