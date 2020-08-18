Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shopping Pitch Around Hollywood

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California earlier this yr, rumors have swirled that they’d a plan to realize a foothold in Hollywood. They now appear to be taking steps to do this. In line with sources, the couple has been quietly buying an thought for a undertaking round city, Selection has discovered.

Whereas the idea behind their pitch is unknown, the world-famous couple took conferences in June with networks. Additionally unknown: if the pitch is meant to be for a scripted or unscripted TV sequence, or one thing else. However no matter it’s, the couple want to function joint producers on the undertaking, in accordance with a supply with data of the top-secret thought.

Insiders point out their pitch has been shopped to quite a few media firms. One venue that has heard the pitch is NBCUniversal the place a gathering was set with high executives on the firm, together with Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content material Studios, who knew Markle from her years as an actor on “Fits.”

NBCUniversal declined to remark, when contacted by Selection.

A supply near Markle tells Selection that the previous royal has completely no plans to behave, and due to this fact, she won’t be performing within the undertaking that was pitched.

Representatives for the couple declined to touch upon this story.

Markle’s first job again in Hollywood took the type of narrating a docuseries for Disney Plus, “Elephants,” which premiered in April. The film advantages Elephants With out Borders, a company that protects the elephants dwelling in Botswana. The narrating gig got here after Markle was seen chatting with Disney chairman Bob Iger on the London premiere of “The Lion King” final summer season.

But it surely’s not identified if their newest undertaking was pitched to Disney. A rep from the studio declined to touch upon if Disney executives met with them.

Previous to giving up their royal titles, Prince Harry introduced in 2019 that he was partnering with Winfrey on an Apple TV+ docuseries about psychological well being. And final week, he made a shock look in Netflix’s trailer for the documentary “Rising Phoenix,” which launches later this month and can inform the story of the Paralympic Video games. It’s unclear if the couple has met with Apple or Netflix but on their present spherical of conferences.

In June, the couple signed with the high-profile New York-based talking company, Harry Walker Company, which represents the Obamas and the Clintons. No matter talking engagements they might take part in are stated to be targeted on social points, environmental issues and psychological well being — all points which might be near Markle and Prince Harry’s hearts, and will maybe give a glimpse into the style of content material they is likely to be pitching for any undertaking on which they’re concerned.

Though their switch to america has been latest, the duo appear to have no scarcity of associates in Hollywood. For the reason that Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in early 2020, they briefly lived in Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills. They’ve now settled down in Montecito, which is much extra personal and paparazzi-proof Los Angeles, however nonetheless shut sufficient to the studios for his or her newest artistic aspirations.