Prince Harry Talks About Where He Would “Happily Live” That Isn’t Hollywood:

Prince Harry showed Wednesday that he would be happy to leave Hollywood behind when he talked about how much he liked Japan.

During a solo trip to Tokyo, the Duke of Sussex, who is 38 years old, informed the crowd at the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summer Edition function that he would “happily live” within the East Asian country.

“Hello, everyone,” Harry stated as he rejoined the group upon stage for the talk about sports, giving back to the community, and charity.

Harry Have Been Active Within Many Charities:

He said, “I’ve been active in many causes for the majority of my life, which gives me a lot of joy to help as many individuals as I can. My life has always been about helping others, and it always will be.”

“Your kindness, compassion, and generosity are all really distinct and very, very special parts of your culture,” Harry said. “I noticed it when I came here for the first time four years ago for the Rugby World Cup. And if you let me, I’d be happy to live here.”

Harry Additionally Stated That He Had A Great Time Within Japan:

The king went on to praise the local food, saying that he had “the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner the previous night as well as lunch today.”

“Thank you for making me feel welcome. Harry told the crowd, “I’ve had a great time being back in Japan, and i am looking forward to going on my next trip.”

Along with Harry’s longtime friend and Argentine polo player Nacho Figeuras, other panelists included SPS Handa founder Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka, former New Zealand rugby player and SPS Handa ambassador Dan Carter, rector as well as vice-chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers, and Royal Australian Navy veteran and Invictus Games gold medalist Steve James.

Harry Believed That Sports Is A Method To Heal Not For Only Mind And Body But The Entire World:

The Duke said, “I have always thought that sports are a way to heal, not just the mind and body, but the whole world.” “The lessons we learn upon the field are the same fundamentals of philanthropy that a mission, hard work, dedication, as well as a partnership can make even the impossible possible.”

He went on to say, “No one ever gets to the finish line as well as scores a goal without the assistance as well as faith of others, whether they work together to win or show up with dignity when they lose.” That, to me, is what gives sports their power.”

Harry Seen That Sports Bring Many Individual Back From Rock Bottom:

Harry said that he has seen sports bring people back from “rock bottom” in their lives. “That’s when I see sports truly coming into itself,” he said, referring to when a stage is set up and people are helped to rethink who they are.

Harry said, “I have witnessed sports save people’s lives.” “It’s clear that the physical part of sports is the most important. But the mental part and the power to heal are amazing.”

He also said that kids can learn something special from sports that can’t be taught in a school. “It brings together people of all sizes, backgrounds, beliefs, as well as religions.”

Harry Is Travelling Within Asia Without His Wife:

Harry is staying within Asia without his spouse Meghan Markle, 42, as well as their children Archie, 4, as well as Lilibet, 2. Before he goes to Singapore this weekend for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, he is on the bench.

Mr. Scobie said that Figueras said, “It’s great to be in Japan representing Sentebale. I’m glad to have the chance of speaking about the importance of polo, a sport I love, and the way it helps bring attention to our work.”