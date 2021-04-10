General News

Prince Harry Will Return to the U.Ok. for Prince Philip’s Funeral

April 10, 2021
1 Min Read

Buckingham Palace has introduced the plans for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

In accordance to the Related Press, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is about to return to the U.Ok. to attend the funeral, which might be held on April 17 at Windsor Citadel. Nonetheless, Meghan Markle, who’s pregnant, has been suggested by her medical doctors not to journey for the ceremony.

The funeral might be a household service that’s closed to the public. In accordance to the palace, Prince Philip took half in planning the funeral and requested for a personal ceremony. The palace additionally maintained that the service might be in accordance with COVID-19 pointers.

Extra to come

optionally available display screen reader

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.