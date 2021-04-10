Prince Harry Will Return to the U.Ok. for Prince Philip’s Funeral

Buckingham Palace has introduced the plans for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

In accordance to the Related Press, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is about to return to the U.Ok. to attend the funeral, which might be held on April 17 at Windsor Citadel. Nonetheless, Meghan Markle, who’s pregnant, has been suggested by her medical doctors not to journey for the ceremony.

The funeral might be a household service that’s closed to the public. In accordance to the palace, Prince Philip took half in planning the funeral and requested for a personal ceremony. The palace additionally maintained that the service might be in accordance with COVID-19 pointers.

Extra to come…