Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Delayed Again

Ubisoft has announced that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake It’s been delayed again, this time with no new release date on the horizon.

The developers of the remake released a statement and Twitter, explaining that “We have made the decision to change the release of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date.”. The remake had previously been scheduled for release on March 18, after being delayed from the initial release, scheduled for January 2021.

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

Ubisoft first announced the Sands of Time Remake at its Ubisoft Forward event (last September), confirming that it would use the Assassin’s Creed Anvil engine, as well as that the game would mean the return of actor Yuri Lowenthal to play the Prince. .

In December, Ubisoft announced the remake delay from January to March, citing development hurdles, unpredictable due to COVID-19 and its impact in 2020, saying: “However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today we wanted you to know that we are taking more time to work on the game … We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game that you will enjoy.”. With this latest delay, there is no new release date or window, but Ubisoft says it will keep players “informed on progress.”.

This is the press release that Ubisoft has shared with us:

“Since the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake last September, fans have shared their excitement and expectations at the prospect of enjoying this beloved franchise again. Our goal has always been to deliver a remake that feel novel, while remaining true to the original. In order to allow the development team to deliver a game experience that our fans will appreciate, we have decided to postpone the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We thank all fans and communities for their continued passion and loyalty to Prince of Persia. We look forward to sharing more information on the development progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake soon. “.

On the other hand, we remind you that the remake will hit the market with a reduced price of 39.99 euros. Additionally, the game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC through the Epic Games Store, through the Ubisoft store on Windows, and even through UPlay +.

There are currently no plans announced for the PS5 or Xbox Series X / S versions of the game, but it will be playable on next-gen consoles through backward compatibility. Although, on the other hand, the game has been listed for both machines, as well as for Nintendo Switch.