Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is delayed again, although fans feared the worst

Unfortunately, the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not being a bed of roses. The return of the beloved title of Ubisoft Action & Adventure It was presented in 2020 with a close release date, however, the game has not stopped chaining delays before some fans who were skeptical about the visual section of the remake.

Ubisoft announced this past month its decision to transfer the project from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal, but fans have been shocked to find that the game disappeared from vendor reserve lists like GameStop, making all the alarms go off before a possible cancellation.

We are no longer targeting a fiscal year 2023 launchUbisoftUbisoft has wanted to reassure fans and, in a statement to IGN, has assured that the development of the game is still underway, although it will suffer delays again. “The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is now led by Ubisoft Montreal. We are proud of the work accomplished by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as this new team continues to work to deliver a great remake,” said the company.

“Due, we are no longer targeting a fiscal year 2023 launch and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their reservations, they are invited to contact their seller. They will be informed about the project as development progresses”, confirmed Ubisoft. This is not the first time that Ubisoft has had to go out and reassure fans before an expected return of the PS2 and Xbox generation that seems never to arrive. .

