Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dies at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the demise of the prince, who was married to the Queen for greater than 70 years, on Friday afternoon native time. “It’s with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen proclaims the demise of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness handed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Fort. Additional bulletins can be made in the end. The Royal Household be part of with folks world wide in mourning his loss.”

The assertion has been positioned on the gates of Buckingham Palace in London. In the meantime, the royal household’s official web site, Royal.uk, is presently a memorial web page for the prince and “quickly unavailable whereas acceptable modifications are made.” Prince Philip’s demise, simply two months forward of his a hundredth birthday, comes a day after he featured prominently in ITV documentary “The Unseen Queen” — that includes hardly ever seen archive of the royal couple and their kids of their early years — which aired on Thursday night time and drew 2.4 million.

Prince Philip was in unwell well being earlier than his demise, having been admitted to hospital in February and later present process a process for a pre-existing coronary heart situation. He left hospital and returned to Windsor Fort in March. The prince’s final public look was in July 2020 when he transferred his ceremonial position as colonel-in-chief of The Rifles to his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

In December 2019, the prince spent 4 days in hospital for statement and to deal with an unspecified pre-existing situation.

The prince was born in Corfu, Greece, on June 10, 1921, to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, however his household was later exiled from the nation when he was an toddler. After being educated in France and Germany, Prince Philip joined the British Royal Navy in 1939. Earlier than marrying Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he deserted his Greek and Danish royal titles, changing into a naturalized British topic, and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich earlier than the marriage in Westminster Abbey.

His many portrayals on movie and tv embody “The Crown,” wherein he has been performed by Matt Smith and most just lately Tobias Menzies. In season 5 of the hit present, which can premiere subsequent yr, “Sport of Thrones” actor Jonathan Pryce will play the royal. He has additionally been portrayed by American actor James Cromwell in “The Queen.”

The prince was a patron of a number of organizations targeted on the setting, sports activities and schooling. His first solo engagement as Duke of Edinburgh was presenting prizes at the boxing finals of the London Federation of Boys’ Golf equipment at the Royal Albert Corridor. He additionally authored a number of books on horsemanship and the setting.

He retired from his royal duties in August 2017 at age 96.

The prince was concerned in a automotive crash in January 2019 as he pulled out onto a principal highway close to the Sandringham Property, however the official assertion stated he was unhurt. He’s survived by his 4 kids, Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal.