Prince Philip Mourned: Britain Honors Queen’s ‘Loyal Consort’

Britain is slowly coming to phrases with the dying of Prince Philip on Friday, with main figures extending condolences and Britons reflecting on the royal consort’s enduring legacy.

Married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, the prince had been out and in of hospital in recent times with sick well being, and retired from public life altogether in August 2017 at 96.

“He outlived practically everybody who knew him and would possibly clarify him,” wrote BBC royal correspondent Jonny Drymond of the prince, noting that solely a “two-dimensional” portrait stays. “Salt-tongued and short-tempered, a person who advised off-colour jokes and made politically incorrect remarks, an eccentric great-uncle who’d been round perpetually and in direction of whom most individuals felt affection — however who relatively too usually embarrassed himself and others in firm.”

Nonetheless, Drymond hastens so as to add that the prince’s status might be “reassessed” following his dying, “as a result of Prince Philip was a rare man who lived a rare life.”

In a uncommon second the place she publicly complimented her husband, the Queen mentioned earnestly in a 1997 speech: “He’s somebody who doesn’t take simply to compliments, however he has fairly merely been my power and keep all these years.” The monarch has but to talk publicly following Philip’s dying, and it’s not anticipated there might be any additional assertion from Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Since information broke, British broadcasters have scrambled to rejig their schedules with protection and tributes to the prince. The BBC web site was awash with royal packages and movies, whereas the common broadcast schedule was suspended till 6 p.m. on Friday. As an alternative, Prince Philip will obtain blanket broadcast information protection nicely into the night and Saturday.

ITV, which has change into a pacesetter in royal protection in recent times and nabbed the extremely coveted CBS interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is equally airing ongoing information protection. The broadcaster will air at 5 p.m. the specifically commissioned “Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh,” adopted at 7 p.m. by reside program “Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered,” that includes presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham. At 9 p.m., the broadcaster will air “Prince Philip: A Royal Life” fronted by royal correspondent Chris Ship.

In the meantime, Channel 4 will air a “Royal Obituary” program in tribute at 4 p.m. in addition to an prolonged 90-minute information particular at 7 p.m., whereas ViacomCBS-backed Channel 5 may even air a particular information program at 5 p.m. It’s nonetheless unclear how Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky will pivot to cowl the occasion.

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a press release mentioned the prince had “lived a rare life — as a naval hero within the Second World Conflict, as the person who impressed numerous younger folks by way of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and, above all, as Her Majesty The Queen’s loyal consort.

“Our ideas are with Her Majesty and her household, who’ve misplaced not only a much-loved and extremely revered public determine, however a faithful husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” continued the PM. “We’re a kingdom united each in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his a long time of selfless service to the nation.”

On the dying of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

The Union Jack was lowered to half-mast at Downing Avenue on Friday, following information of the prince’s dying. The Home of Commons, which has been on recess, will reconvene for a particular session on Monday, to pay tribute.

Keir Starmer, chief of the Labour Occasion, additionally paid his respects to the royal consort, noting that Britain had “misplaced a rare public servant in Prince Philip.”

Of the prince’s marriage to the Queen, Starmer described “an emblem of power, stability and hope, even because the world round them modified — most not too long ago in the course of the pandemic. It was a partnership that impressed thousands and thousands in Britain and past.”

The UK has misplaced a rare public servant in Prince Philip.



Prince Philip devoted his life to our nation – from a distinguished profession within the Royal Navy in the course of the Second World Conflict to his a long time of service because the Duke of Edinburgh. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

Elsewhere, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, mentioned in a press release that “on the events once I met him, I used to be all the time struck by his apparent pleasure at life, his enquiring thoughts and his skill to speak to folks from each background and stroll of life. He was a grasp at placing folks at their ease and making them really feel particular.”