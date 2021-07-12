Prince Ratings 15, Hurricane Beat Mercury 82-75

Epiphanny Prince scored 15 issues, Katie Lou Samuelson matched her occupation top with 14, and the Seattle Hurricane beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-75 on Sunday.

Jewell Loyd’s 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave the Hurricane (16-5) a six-point lead and Sue Chicken’s working financial institution shot used to be the dagger, making it 80-72 at 43.9 seconds.

Seattle is going into the Olympic ruin with the most productive report within the WNBA and can go back from it to open a five-game street commute, with a 47-day stretch till their subsequent house sport on August 27 once they talk over with the Chicago Sky. Breanna Stewart and Chicken added 13 issues each and every.

Kia Nurse scored 28 issues and had a occupation top seven 3-pointers for the Mercury (9-10). Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 issues and Brittney Griner scored 16.

In a pregame rite Samuelson, Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Chicken had been identified for making USA Basketball crew. Chicken will probably be looking for her report 5th Olympic gold medal.