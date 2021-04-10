General News

Prince William Drops Out of BAFTA Awards

April 10, 2021
1 Min Read

Prince William has dropped out of this weekend’s BAFTA Awards, following the dying of his grandfather Prince Philip, Selection has confirmed.

BAFTA mentioned in a press release on Saturday afternoon native time: “In mild of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will now not be half of BAFTA programming this weekend. Our ideas are with the Royal Household, to whom we provide our deepest sympathy at the moment.”

Prince William, who’s president of BAFTA, was scheduled to steer a pre-recorded dialog at Saturday night time’s craft awards with three-time BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin. Their chat would have touched on the struggles of filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking normally.

He was additionally anticipated to ship a speech at Sunday’s major movie awards. This could have been dwell, and delivered by way of a digital hyperlink.

Nonetheless, it’s possible the prince felt his involvement would have been inappropriate only a day after the dying of Prince Philip, who was the primary president of BAFTA.

Extra to come back. 

