Prince William Reveals The Funny Reason He Won’t Be Watching Netflix’s Tiger King

In case you missed it, Prince William’s response was, “I are likely to keep away from reveals about royalty.” So, Prince William’s account is just not one of many 64 million worldwide to tune into Tiger King, in line with Netflix? Viewers know that Prince William is joking for a lot of causes. Considered one of which is as a result of he and his spouse have revealed themselves as big Sport of Thrones followers, per Refinery29.