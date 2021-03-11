Prince William Speaks Out: ‘We Are Very Much Not a Racist Household’

Prince William has spoken out following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview, changing into the primary member of the Royal Household to deal with the allegations of racism lodged by the couple.

“We’re very a lot not a racist household,” he mentioned in response to a query from Sky Information throughout a go to to an East London college on Thursday, which marked the long run king’s first public look for the reason that claims have been made throughout a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Requested whether or not he has spoken to his sibling, he mentioned, “I haven’t spoken to him but, however I’ll do.”

Within the interview, when requested by Winfrey in regards to the state of the brothers’ relationship, Prince Harry characterised it as “house.” The siblings have at all times been extraordinarily shut, however relations have soured lately, significantly as Prince Harry and Markle have come below intense media scrutiny, forcing them to flee to the U.S. and step again as working members of the Royal Household.

Breaking: Prince William has change into the primary member of the royal household to publicly handle the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother but however will do and royals very a lot not a racist household. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

The Royal Household held disaster talks earlier within the week, instantly following the interview. After a lot hypothesis as to what their response — if something — could be, Buckingham Palace on Tuesday issued a terse assertion on behalf of the Queen, noting that the “entire household” was “saddened” by the revelations.

“The problems raised, significantly that of race, are regarding. While some recollections could differ, they’re taken very significantly and will probably be addressed by the household privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will at all times be a lot cherished members of the family,” reads the assertion.

The couple’s no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV Monday night, throughout which Markle and Harry revealed that an unnamed member of the Royal Household had questioned “how darkish” their firstborn youngster’s pores and skin coloration could be.

Individually, Markle spoke very candidly about her emotions of isolation throughout her life as a working member of the “Agency,” and likewise admitted to having entertained suicidal ideas. Although she had requested for assist from the establishment, mentioned Markle, she had obtained none.

Prince Harry additionally spoke freely to Winfrey, revealing within the two-hour particular that he felt he hadn’t blindsided the Queen with the shock announcement that the couple was stepping again as senior royals in January 2020. He alleges that he had tried to see his grandmother however was successfully blocked by her aides.

Pressed by Winfrey to disclose which member of the family had spoken out about Archie’s pores and skin coloration, Prince Harry mentioned he was “by no means going to share” that info, as it could be “very damaging” to the person; nevertheless, he later communicated through Winfrey that the particular person in query wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip.