Prince William’s anger after his brother Harry’s latest challenge to Queen Elizabeth II

Princes Harry and William, in an image from 2018. The older brother is shocked and disappointed by the behavior of the youngest, based in Los Angeles (Shutterstock)

It has been almost two years since the relationship between the princes William Y Harry it ceased to be ideal. All their lives they grew up together and being very companions. But for a long time nothing has been the same between the children of Lady Di and Carlos.

Last week, the core of the Buckingham Palace would have made the decision to initiate a decisive cut with the couple, who for almost a year resides in The Angels with his son Archie, one year. As a consequence of the communicated decision, the Dukes of Sussex, Harry y Meghan, lost the sponsorships they managed to keep after the Megxit. In addition, Queen Elizabeth II ordered them to renounce all ties they still have with organizations that they obtained thanks to the royal family.

Prince Harry, 36, will be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles, and perhaps from his sponsorships with the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League and the London Marathon. MarkleMeanwhile, he will have to give up his role as patron of the National Theater, London, a position he received in 2019, and which was interpreted, at the time, as a gesture of affection from the Queen isabel II, who occupied that place for 45 years.

A source from the palace spoke to him Sunday Times and assured that William, brother of Harry and heir to the throne, he felt “shocked and saddened”For the behavior of his brother towards the principal rector of the Royal family. He cannot believe how they dared to argue that “the service is universal”, In frank defiance of the Queen’s decision to take away the sponsorships that they enjoyed until less than a week ago. You feel like they raised the tension unnecessarily. Even so, he loses hope of a reconciliation with his brother.

William and Harry always maintained a close bond. However, the tension between the two is already indisputable (Shutterstock)

An endless battle

What began as a simple rumor of estrangement between the royals, finally came to fruition and was communicated in January 2020 with a rather cold letter from both of them. “We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at this time, but I will always be with him (supporting him) and I know that he will always be with meHarry said, acknowledging the differences. Then came the move to U.S.

It’s been 13 months since Harry, Meghan Y Archie They are installed in Montecito, leading a life far removed from the Crown. Relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the family remain fragile, and the last interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7 on CBS, was the end point.

They claim that the Duke of Cambridge it felt “Angry and saddened” for Meghan and Harry’s farewell to the Queen. On the other hand, it transpired that William considers that the couple’s final statement was “Insulting, disrespectful and petulant”. In turn, they indicated that anger spreads to other members of the family.

Queen Elizabeth II with her grandson, the Prince and Duke of Sussex, Harry, who no longer has responsibilities in the British royal family (Reuters)

There was a time when the press dubbed them the 4 fantastic for the incredible bond they had and their positive image, something that was left in the past.

During the festive months there was a rapprochement between the family, they were connected through Zoom, they even exchanged Christmas gifts. It was learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent Kate Middleton a present for her birthday. But everything changed after the repeated actions of Meghan and Harry. The interview did not go down well at Buckingham Palace, and would have acted as a determining factor for the total breakdown.

The content, in addition to revealing details of the new life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United States, evoked memories of Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview with the host of the BBC Martin Bashir, in which he candidly addressed Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

British royalty to appear on TV the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan